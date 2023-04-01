Syracuse lacrosse: 10 players named midseason All-Americans

We’re roughly two months into the four-month college lacrosse season, meaning it’s officially time to take a look at the midseason All-Americans, which is exactly what Inside Lacrosse did yesterday.

The publication released their selections for the Division I women’s and men’s teams, and the choices were rather kind to the Syracuse Orange. Seven women, the most of any school on the women’s list, and three men made the cut according to IL.

For the women, Meaghan Tyrrell and Delaney Sweitzer led the way as the Orange’s two first-team selections. Meg Carney, Sierra Cockerille, and Katie Goodale were all chosen to the second team. Emma Ward made the third team, while Emma Tyrrell was an honorable mention selection.

Congrats to our 7⃣ @ILWomen Midseason All-Americans, the most for any school ‼️

First Team

Meaghan Tyrrell

Delaney Sweitzer



Second Team

Megan Carney

Sierra Cockerille

Katie Goodale



Third Team

Emma Ward



Honorable Mention

Emma Tyrrellhttps://t.co/VBbOoteNjE pic.twitter.com/Xaqm3ZEbm7 — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) April 1, 2023

‘Cuse’s seven overall selections were the most by any Division I school, with Northwestern and North Carolina coming in just behind with six each. All three schools tied for the most first team players with two each.

For the men, Will Mark headed up the three Orange players with his selection as the first team goalie. We know Mark’s been incredible this season in goal, but I was actually pleasantly surprised to see him as the top choice at his position in the entire country. We’ll see where he ends up, but what a turnaround between the pipes for the SU men this season.

The other two choices were Joey Spallina and Saam Olexo, both of whom received honorable mention honors.

Maryland, Duke, and Virginia led the way on the men’s side with eight selections each, while Notre Dame follows with six.