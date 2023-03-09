Jim Boeheim’s Syracuse Orange Head Coach tenure has ended

We’re going to use this to curate all of the related stories to the conclusion of Jim Boeheim’s Hall of Fame career as Head Coach of the Syracuse Orange.
Mar 8, 2023, 5:13pm EST
Mar 8, 2023, 5:13pm EST
March 9
Saying “Thank You” to Jim Boeheim
The man who defined what it means to "Bleed Orange"
March 9
Syracuse men’s basketball: As Adrian Autry takes over, Syracuse needs to give him the tools to succeed
Replacing a legend won’t be an easy task
March 9
Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Jim Boeheim Emergency Episode
Jim Boeheim is not returning as head coach of the Syracuse University Men’s basketball team. We needed a podcast.
March 8
BREAKING: Jim Boeheim retires, Adrian Autry becomes Syracuse men’s basketball head coach.
Whether we saw it coming or not, a Syracuse and basketball legend’s run has come to its end.