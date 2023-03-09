Syracuse women’s basketball: top-ranked prospect Keira Scott becomes the Orange’s first 2024 commit

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team picked up its biggest name yet to add to a now promising young core for the future under head coach Felisha Legette-Jack.

Keira Scott, a 6-foot-2 wing who’s currently a junior at Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington (VA), announced her formal commitment to the Orange on Wednesday afternoon. Scott becomes Syracuse’s first commitment in the 2024 recruitment cycle, and to date ranks as the Orange’s best new addition to the program.

ASGR Basketball currently ranks Scott as the sixth-best prospect from the Class of 2024 pool of players, including slotting her as the second-best forward.

Scott unofficially visited in August before making an official visit in February, according to SI. At 6-2 and praised for her athleticism, Scott provides the Orange with improved depth and versatility at the wing positions after Syracuse relied primarily on multi-guard, smaller lineup during its 2022-2023 campaign.

Scott joins Class of 2023 commits Australian Sophie Burrows and Illinois native Alyssa Latham as future Orange.

The future is looking bright for FLJ and company.