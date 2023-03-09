Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Jim Boeheim Emergency Episode

Jim Boeheim is no longer the head coach of the Syracuse OrangeL men’s basketball team. This warranted an emergency podcast from the guys. Let’s jump right in.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

What happened this afternoon?

Was Jim Boeheim forced out or did he step away? We’ll never know but we can infer.

What if... Mike Hopkins never coached the 9 games in 2015-16? What if “The Plan” was in place?

It was always going to end like this... so why is it so surprising.

Adrian Autry is now the Head Coach of Syracuse Men's Basketball!

We reflect on Jim Boeheim, his legacy, his highs, his lows, his nose picking. (The Mark Titus Ringer article)

