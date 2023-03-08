Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: ACC Tournament TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (17-14, 10-10) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-13, 10-10)

Day & Time: Wednesday, March 8, 12:00 pm ET

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.

Line: The Draftkings Line favors Wake Forest by two points in the rematch.

TV/Streaming: ESPN, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Wake Forest Blog: Blogger So Dear

Rivalry: 11-2, Syracuse

Current Streak: 2, Syracuse

First Meeting: Syracuse and Wake Forest met for the first time very recently in the 2001 Preseason NIT tournament. Syracuse won 74-67 with DeShaun Williams scoring 23 points.

Last Meeting: Wake Forest conveniently forgot how to shoot from three and hacked away at Syracuse as the Orange celebrated senior day, the 20th anniversary of the 2003 National Championship and the jersey retirements of Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick in style. A 25.6 three-point shooting percentage and 19 fouls from the Demon Deacons gave Syracuse a 72-63 win.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th season, 1,116-440) | Wake Forest - Steve Forbes (third season - 49–39)

Coach Bio: Forbes played his college basketball at Southern Arkansas. His coaching career started at Southwestern Community College where he was an assistant for two seasons before taking over as the program’s head coach for two years. He then moved to Barton County Community College as an assistant for two seasons before also taking over as the program’s head coach for three seasons.

Forbes made the move to Division I and bounced around as an assistant with Idaho, Louisiana Tech, Illinois State, Texas A&M and Tennessee. He was fired from Tennessee as a part of the NCAA recruiting violations scandal surrounding Bruce Pearl. Forbes returned to junior college as the head coach of Northwest Florida State for two seasons before returning to Division I as an assistant with Wichita State.

Forbes got his first Division I head coaching job with East Tennessee State in 2015. He won at least 24 games with East Tennessee State in five seasons, winning the Southern Conference twice. His success there led him to take over at Wake Forest in 2020.

Last Year: Wake Forest were one of the many casualties of the weak ACC last season. Despite getting the fifth seed in the ACC tournament, an overtime loss to Boston College resigned the Demon Deacons to the NIT. Wake would fall in the quarterfinals to Texas A&M.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Tyree Appleby did what he could to sail the Wake Forest ship at Syracuse. WF’s leading scorer dropped 21 points and eight assists in the losing effort.

If Syracuse Wins: I’ve always liked North Carolina.

If Syracuse Loses: On second thought, I’ve always liked Brooklyn.

Fun Fact: Judah Mintz was named to the All-ACC rookie team this week. He’s the first Orange player to earn that distinction since Oshae Brissett during the 2017-18 season.

