 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game thread: Syracuse vs Wake Forest ACC Tournament Day 2

Live from Jim Boeheim’s 2nd favorite city

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Wake Forest at Syracuse Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

We know there’s a lot of Syracuse Orange fans who aren’t as excited about this year’s ACC Tournament. Time to put that nonsense aside because it’s March and no matter what has taken place up to this point, there is still an auto-bid at play in Greensboro.

Syracuse will once again face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to start the day. The second afternoon session game will have Georgia Tech taking on Pittsburgh.

Georgia Tech v Florida State Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Boston College faces North Carolina at 7:00 and the night will conclude with Virginia Tech putting their ACC Tourney winning streak to the test against NC State.

As you get ready for a full day of basketball check out some of our previews:

  • All the facts and figures you need for today’s Syracuse game
  • What to watch for when the Orange go for the sweep against Wake Forest
  • Our predictions and poll for today’s game

Settle in for a long day of basketball and bad commercials. Go Orange!

Next Up In Syracuse Men's Basketball

Loading comments...