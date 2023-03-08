Game thread: Syracuse vs Wake Forest ACC Tournament Day 2

We know there’s a lot of Syracuse Orange fans who aren’t as excited about this year’s ACC Tournament. Time to put that nonsense aside because it’s March and no matter what has taken place up to this point, there is still an auto-bid at play in Greensboro.

Syracuse will once again face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to start the day. The second afternoon session game will have Georgia Tech taking on Pittsburgh.

Boston College faces North Carolina at 7:00 and the night will conclude with Virginia Tech putting their ACC Tourney winning streak to the test against NC State.

As you get ready for a full day of basketball check out some of our previews:

All the facts and figures you need for today’s Syracuse game

What to watch for when the Orange go for the sweep against Wake Forest

Our predictions and poll for today’s game

Settle in for a long day of basketball and bad commercials. Go Orange!