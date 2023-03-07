ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament day one open thread

We know there’s a lot of Syracuse Orange fans who aren’t as excited about this year’s ACC Tournament, but we know a lot of you are true college basketball junkies.

That’s why we’re giving you a place to discuss all the scintillating action that Greensboro will give us today.

Georgia Tech and Florida State kicks off the tournament and boy the ACC must take care of the Seminoles’ revenue issue because what other D1 school could they get to fill in this opener?

After that it’s Boston College and Louisville in a game that will keep the Denny’s early dinner crowd excited....that’s until they realize it’s not a replay of a game from the 80s.

To close out the night we’ve got Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. Can the Hokies defend their title? Will this be Mike Brey’s last game?

It’s all going up on a Tuesday on the ACC Network so strap in and let the Madness enter your veins.