Syracuse lacrosse: Women remain #2, men drop out in polls

For the third week in a row, the Syracuse Orange lacrosse teams come into a week unbalanced with the women coming off a win and the men coming off a weekend loss.

This past week, the women went 2-0 with convincing wins over Albany and Virginia Tech to move to 6-0 and 2-0 in the ACC, while the men lost a heartbreaker to Duke in overtime to drop their third straight and are now 3-3 and 0-2 in the ACC. Quite opposite feelings across the SU lacrosse spectrum.

The women remained No. 2 in the ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll for the third straight week.

North Carolina, who absolutely wiped the floor with Boston College on Friday, remained No. 1 in the polls and took some first-place votes away from the Orange. The Tar Heels received 23 first-place tallies while ‘Cuse only received one after getting six last week.

Northwestern remained No. 3 this week, while Stony Brook jumped up to No. 4. Boston College only dropped one spot to No. 5 after getting waxed by UNC.

Syracuse’s next opponent, Notre Dame, is up to No. 12 after they easily dispatched of No. 13 Duke over the weekend, 14-6. It should be a great matchup in the Dome this Saturday, March 11 at 12 PM on ACC Network.

The men have dropped out of both major polls after suffering their third straight loss to Duke on Sunday, 14-13 in overtime.

Inside Lacrosse, which lists the teams in ‘receiving votes’ in order, shows that ‘Cuse is the first team listed out of the Top 20 in the Division I Media Poll, and the third team listed in the Nike/USILA Division I Rankings.

‘Cuse’s next opponent will be the resumption of their rivalry with the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays, who this week are ranked No. 10 in media poll and No. 11 in the coaches poll. Hopkins snuck past St. Joseph’s this weekend, 15-14, and meet up with the powerhouse and consensus No. 1 ranked Virginia Cavaliers this afternoon before heading up to the Dome this weekend.

The Orange and Blue Jays meet this Saturday, March 11 at 4 PM on ACC Network Extra, where Mike Powell will have his No. 22 jersey retired.