TNIAAM Reacts: How many games will Syracuse men’s basketball win in Greensboro?

It’s March and the Madness has set in. We know the Orange will probably need to win the ACC Tournament to get into the Big Dance. Do you believe that Saturday’s win will turn things around? Can Syracuse finally get a win over Miami, then Duke? Would Jim Boeheim have mixed emotions about winning a few games, but having to spend more time in Greensboro?

Syracuse lacrosse has had two goalies excelling early this season- which one would you pick? And in advance of his jersey retirement, where do you rank Mike Powell among the Powell Brothers?

We’ll recap results at the end of the week and see if the #disloyalidiots are proven wrong by the Orange.