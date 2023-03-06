Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz named to ACC All-Freshman team

There was another Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player picking up ACC accolades tonight. Point guard Judah Mintz was named to the All-Freshman team. Mintz ended up runner-up to Duke’s Kyle Filipowski in the Rookie of the Year voting. Filipowski had 68 votes to 7 for Mintz.

Here's an All-ACC note that surprised me a little: Judah Mintz is the first Syracuse player to make the All-Freshman Team since Oshae Brissett in 2017-18. — chris carlson (@ccarlsononSU) March 6, 2023

Judah was also selected as an All-ACC Honorable Mention recipient. Mintz received 40 All-ACC votes which landed him behind Louisville’s El Ellis (50) and Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile (43) on the Honorable Mention list.

Mintz and Filipowski (2nd team) were the only freshmen to be listed among the All-ACC teams this season. Syracuse will begin their ACC Tournament play at Noon on Wednesday when they square off with Wake Forest.