Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz named to ACC All-Freshman team

There was another Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player picking up ACC accolades tonight. Point guard Judah Mintz was named to the All-Freshman team. Mintz ended up runner-up to Duke’s Kyle Filipowski in the Rookie of the Year voting. Filipowski had 68 votes to 7 for Mintz.
Here's an All-ACC note that surprised me a little: Judah Mintz is the first Syracuse player to make the All-Freshman Team since Oshae Brissett in 2017-18.— chris carlson (@ccarlsononSU) March 6, 2023
Judah was also selected as an All-ACC Honorable Mention recipient. Mintz received 40 All-ACC votes which landed him behind Louisville’s El Ellis (50) and Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile (43) on the Honorable Mention list.
ACC MEN'S BASKETBALL AWARDS— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 6, 2023
Mintz and Filipowski (2nd team) were the only freshmen to be listed among the All-ACC teams this season. Syracuse will begin their ACC Tournament play at Noon on Wednesday when they square off with Wake Forest.
