Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz named to ACC All-Freshman team

The Orange point guard grabbed honorable mention All-ACC honors

By Kevin M Wall
NCAA Basketball: Duke at Syracuse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

There was another Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player picking up ACC accolades tonight. Point guard Judah Mintz was named to the All-Freshman team. Mintz ended up runner-up to Duke’s Kyle Filipowski in the Rookie of the Year voting. Filipowski had 68 votes to 7 for Mintz.

Judah was also selected as an All-ACC Honorable Mention recipient. Mintz received 40 All-ACC votes which landed him behind Louisville’s El Ellis (50) and Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile (43) on the Honorable Mention list.

Mintz and Filipowski (2nd team) were the only freshmen to be listed among the All-ACC teams this season. Syracuse will begin their ACC Tournament play at Noon on Wednesday when they square off with Wake Forest.

