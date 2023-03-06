Syracuse men’s basketball center Jesse Edwards named to All-ACC Third Team, All-Defensive Team

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball center Jesse Edwards has been named to the All-ACC Third Team, per conference release. Edwards was also named to the All-Defensive team.

Edwards finished with 54 votes in the All-Conference voting, a 75-member panel consisting of the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media. The senior center from the Netherlands also had 13 votes for Defensive Player of the Year and he picked up a pair of votes for the ACC’s Most Improved Player award.

All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).

Edwards averaged 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game through the regular season. The 6-foot-11 big man shot 59.1% from the floor and 100% from three.

See conference award winners listed below.

2022-23 ACC Award Winners

All-ACC Team

First Team

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 337

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 324

Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest, 319

Hunter Tyson, Clemson, 271

Jamarius Burton, Pitt, 262

Second Team

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 258

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 243

Jarkel Joiner, NC State, 203

Jordan Miller, Miami, 148

Blake Hinson, Pitt, 132

Third Team

Norchad Omier, Miami, 131

PJ Hall, Clemson, 126

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 102

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 54

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 54

All-Defensive Team

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 63 votes

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 56

Leaky Black, North Carolina, 55

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 45

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 26