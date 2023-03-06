Syracuse men’s basketball center Jesse Edwards named to All-ACC Third Team, All-Defensive Team

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball center Jesse Edwards has been named to the All-ACC Third Team, per conference release. Edwards was also named to the All-Defensive team.
Edwards finished with 54 votes in the All-Conference voting, a 75-member panel consisting of the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media. The senior center from the Netherlands also had 13 votes for Defensive Player of the Year and he picked up a pair of votes for the ACC’s Most Improved Player award.
All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).
Edwards averaged 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game through the regular season. The 6-foot-11 big man shot 59.1% from the floor and 100% from three.
See conference award winners listed below.
2022-23 ACC Award Winners
All-ACC Team
First Team
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 337
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 324
Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest, 319
Hunter Tyson, Clemson, 271
Jamarius Burton, Pitt, 262
Second Team
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 258
Terquavion Smith, NC State, 243
Jarkel Joiner, NC State, 203
Jordan Miller, Miami, 148
Blake Hinson, Pitt, 132
Third Team
Norchad Omier, Miami, 131
PJ Hall, Clemson, 126
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 102
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 54
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 54
All-Defensive Team
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 63 votes
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 56
Leaky Black, North Carolina, 55
Dereck Lively II, Duke, 45
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 26
