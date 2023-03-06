Troy Nunes is An Absolute Podcast: Don’t Go Jesse

Just a reminder that we will be moving the pod to a new network (and with a new name “Disloyal Idiots”), but with the same topics and releases on Sunday nights/Monday mornings. If you’re already subscribed on your podcast platform of choice, you’re all set to get the same Syracuse Orange podcast.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Syracuse Men’s Basketball did multiple good things this week

Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse keeps rolling while the men aren’t

Will Mark is legit

HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)

(Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) Syracuse football had 3 players at the NFL Combine

The old guys talk about the 2003 title

Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:

You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.