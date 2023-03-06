 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Troy Nunes is An Absolute Podcast: Don’t Go Jesse

The final month of TNIAAP kicks off

By Kevin M Wall
Just a reminder that we will be moving the pod to a new network (and with a new name “Disloyal Idiots”), but with the same topics and releases on Sunday nights/Monday mornings. If you’re already subscribed on your podcast platform of choice, you’re all set to get the same Syracuse Orange podcast.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Syracuse Men’s Basketball did multiple good things this week
  • Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse keeps rolling while the men aren’t
  • Will Mark is legit
  • Syracuse football had 3 players at the NFL Combine
  • The old guys talk about the 2003 title
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.

