 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Syracuse football: recap of the Orange at the NFL Combine

Imagine if your job interview was televised nationally

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
NFL: Combine Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Combine wrapped up yesterday and three former Syracuse Orange football players had the opportunity to meet with NFL executives as Draft season ramps up.

Let’s start with the measurements:

Garrett Williams: 5’10” 192 pounds

Hand size: 9 14 Arm Length: 31

Matthew Bergeron: 6’5” 318 pounds

Hand size: 9 1⁄2 Arm Length: 33 34

Vertical: 30.5” Broad Jump: 8’7”

Sean Tucker: 5’9” 207 pounds

Hand size: 9 1⁄2 Arm Length: 31

Bergeron was the only Orange alum to take part in drills during the Combine and consensus seems to indicate that his stock continues to rise.

I tried to find any information on Tucker’s decision not to do participate but was unable to locate anything concrete on that choice. If he wasn’t 100% then it makes sense, however he’s got some more ground to make up after other running backs were able to showcase their speed in front of the NFL decision-makers.

In addition to the workouts and team meetings, all the players had media opportunities and here’s a couple tidbits from those sessions;

Garrett Williams confirmed meeting with the Eagles, shared advice he’s received from Andre Cisco and Trill Williams, and he also talked up a 2024 Syracuse draft prospect

Matthew Bergeron confirmed meetings with the Eagles, Chiefs and Titans.

Sean Tucker confirmed meetings with the 49ers, Patriots and Dolphins. He and Bergeron also drew praise from one of their toughest opponents.

We’ve got lots of time before the April draft to follow updates from these players and other prospects like Mikel Jones.

Next Up In College Football

Loading comments...