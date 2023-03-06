Syracuse football: recap of the Orange at the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine wrapped up yesterday and three former Syracuse Orange football players had the opportunity to meet with NFL executives as Draft season ramps up.

Let’s start with the measurements:

Garrett Williams: 5’10” 192 pounds

Hand size: 9 1⁄ 4 Arm Length: 31

Matthew Bergeron: 6’5” 318 pounds

Hand size: 9 1⁄2 Arm Length: 33 3⁄ 4

Vertical: 30.5” Broad Jump: 8’7”

Sean Tucker: 5’9” 207 pounds

Hand size: 9 1⁄2 Arm Length: 31

Bergeron was the only Orange alum to take part in drills during the Combine and consensus seems to indicate that his stock continues to rise.

I tried to find any information on Tucker’s decision not to do participate but was unable to locate anything concrete on that choice. If he wasn’t 100% then it makes sense, however he’s got some more ground to make up after other running backs were able to showcase their speed in front of the NFL decision-makers.

In addition to the workouts and team meetings, all the players had media opportunities and here’s a couple tidbits from those sessions;

Garrett Williams confirmed meeting with the Eagles, shared advice he’s received from Andre Cisco and Trill Williams, and he also talked up a 2024 Syracuse draft prospect

Former #Syracuse CB Garrett Williams on WR Oronde Gadsden Jr… a player to watch for the 2024 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/CYiY1Jdu5L — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 2, 2023

Matthew Bergeron confirmed meetings with the Eagles, Chiefs and Titans.

Talked with a lot of DL this morning at the #NFLCombine



Asked a lot of them who the toughest, most physical OL was that they faced this fall.



Most common answer? @CuseFootball LT Matthew Bergeron



“Guy is a dog”

“Knew I was in for a fight”

“We went at it every play”#NFLDraft — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) March 1, 2023

Sean Tucker confirmed meetings with the 49ers, Patriots and Dolphins. He and Bergeron also drew praise from one of their toughest opponents.

Clemson DT Bryan Bresee said the college opponent that most surprised him was Syracuse RB Sean Tucker.



"I didn't find out until after the game that he was a premier track runner. It shows."



He named Syracuse tackle

Matthew Bergeron as the best O-Lineman he faced. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/SfUtLeiwKT — SmashMouthing Football (@SMingFootball) March 2, 2023

We’ve got lots of time before the April draft to follow updates from these players and other prospects like Mikel Jones.