Syracuse men’s basketball: ACC Tournament Odds

Death, Taxes, and the Syracuse Orange playing in the ACC Tournament’s 8/9 game. We’ve reached the time of year where that third certainty in life takes place. SU will have a rematch with Wake Forest Wednesday at noon for the right to face the No. 1 seed Miami Hurricanes on Thursday.

Beating the Deacs a second time isn’t hard to envision, but what about four straight wins?

According to DraftKings SportsBook, SU has the 10th-best championship odds out of the 15 ACC teams at +10,000.

Duke is the current favorites at +280, followed closely by Virginia (+300) and Miami (+340).

After the first game, it will be an uphill battle for Syracuse. To have any shot at the improbable trip to the big dance, Jim Boeheim’s bunch will likely have to face several of the six conference foes they were unable to beat in the regular season. The only higher seed that the Orange were able to defeat was NC State.

James put together a full Tournament rundown yesterday if you’d like to check out the rest of the matchups.

