ACC Tournament Bracket: Syracuse men’s basketball the eight seed in Greensboro

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team was penciled into the No. 8/No. 9 seed game before Saturday’s game against Wake Forest even tipped. With Boston College losing to Georgia Tech just prior, that meant the Orange and Demon Deacons would run it back again in the ACC Tournament second round.

After beating the Demon Deacons on Saturday, that meant Syracuse would be No. 8 seed as Wake fell to the No. 9 seed. Those two teams will tip off at noon this Wednesday as part of the second day in the ACC Tournament.

Here’s how the final ACC Tournament bracket looks.

Miami shares the ACC regular season crown with Virginia, but the Hurricanes take the top overall seed after winning the head-to-head battle back on Dec. 20. Clemson and Duke also earned double-byes after Pittsburgh finished 0-2 on the final week of play.

Although Clemson, Duke and Pittsburgh all finished 14-6 in the league, the Panthers went 0-2 against the group, thus falling to the No. 5 seed. Rounding out the byes are No. 6 seed N.C. State and No. 7 seed North Carolina.

The tournament opens Tuesday with three games as No. 12 seed Florida State faces No. 13 Georgia Tech in the opener at 2 p.m. No. 10 Boston College plays No. 15 Louisville (4-27, 2-18) at 4:30 p.m., while No. 11 Virginia Tech takes on No. 14 Notre Dame at 7 p.m.

Here’s the full 2023 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament and television schedule:

Tuesday, March 7

First Round

2 p.m. – No. 12 Florida State vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (ACC Network)

4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 15 Louisville (ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Notre Dame (ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 8

Second Round

Noon – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Pitt vs. Florida State-Georgia Tech winner (ESPN)

7 p.m. – No. 7 North Carolina vs. Boston College-Louisville winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

9:30 p.m. – No. 6 NC State vs. Virginia Tech-Notre Dame winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals

Noon – No. 1 Miami vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Duke vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

7 p.m. – No. 2 Virginia vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – No. 3 Clemson vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Friday, March 10

Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday, March 11

Championship

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)