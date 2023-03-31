Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Delaney Sweitzer added to Tewaaraton Watch List

At long last, Delaney Sweitzer finds herself on the Tewaaraton Watch List.

The Syracuse Orange goalie was added as part of the second round of additions to the 2023 Tewaaraton Award Watch List announced by the Tewaaraton Foundation on Thursday. Nine new players in total were added to the list.

Sweitzer, who should’ve been part of the first round of additions a few weeks ago, has been a revelation this season in cage.

Her absurdly good .558 save percentage ranks her second in the country, while her 7.72 goals-against average is good for third in the country. Her 106 total saves rank 10th nationally, and her 3.58 ground balls per game rank her seventh.

Those are the facts of her season, but she’s also made a habit of making saves in big, important moments when her defense and her team need her to step up and keep opponents at bay. Included in that has been her propensity for saving free-position opportunities, which she has become a master at this season.

She’s also been a very important presence outside of her goal crease, often ranging out to help cause turnovers or pick up ground balls. She leads the team with 43 GBs and is fourth with nine CTs. Her midfield clearing passes, which at times end as turnovers, are mostly a huge transition weapon when they connect. She’s really had an incredible all-around season for a goalie.

Delaney is now the sixth member of the Orange to join the Tewaaraton Watch List this season along with Meaghan Tyrrell, Meg Carney (who was added during the first round of additions), Emma Tyrrell, Emma Ward, and Kate Mashewske.

The field of nominees for this year’s Tewaaraton Award will be narrowed to 25 semifinalists on April 20, and the five finalists will be announced sometime in early May.