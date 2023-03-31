Syracuse men’s basketball: Four-star forward Donnie Freeman sets official visit

Class of 2024 four-star Donnie Freeman announced on Twitter that he will officially visit Syracuse April 6-8.

Syracuse official April 6-8 orange nation wassup? @Cuse_MBB — Donnie Freeman (@DonavanFreeman1) March 30, 2023

Freeman, a 6-foot-9 forward out of Washington (D.C.), received an offer from Syracuse back in August 2021. In an interview with On3 in February, Freeman said SU was his dream school.

“They have a history of getting players like me, Jerami Grant, Carmelo Anthony to the league,” he told Jamie Shaw. “They recruit the DMV really hard with players like Judah Mintz and Benny Williams on their roster. That was my dream school growing up, so all of that is really attractive.”

“I’m very versatile, athletic, can really do it all on the floor, but I’m still expanding my game,” he continued with On3. “I’m an improved shooter; I’ve really been working on that since the summer. I want to get to be a better ball handler, too, which will separate me from other players in the country like me.”

Freeman has officially visited Alabama, Iowa and Texas. Syracuse will be his fourth.

In November, Syracuse was left off the list when Freeman announced his final five schools. However, the Orange stayed persistent and with then-assistant Adrian Autry leading the recruiting efforts of Freeman, Syracuse made its way right back in the mix and now has a lot of momentum.

Last week, Autry took a trip down to D.C. to have an in-person visit with Freeman, who runs with Team Takeover on the AAU front. New assistant coach Brenden Straughn was an assistant coach with Team Takeover from 2013-18 and has strong ties to the DMV area.

It’s unclear at this time if Freeman plans to take his fifth visit. He’s stated multiple times that a commitment could come at anytime.