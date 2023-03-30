Syracuse men’s basketball: Brenden Straughn hired as assistant coach

Syracuse Orange head coach Adrian Autry has completed his coaching staff by adding a non-alum, but someone very familiar to him.

Brenden Straughn has been hired from George Washington, where he was an assistant coach. Straughn was also the lead recruiter for Adrian Autry’s son, Trey, so it would be clear that he’s someone Autry trusts and can provide him with an “outside voice” as he shapes the Syracuse program in his image. Straughn was working at GW under Chris Caputo, who came from Jim Larranaga’s staff at Miami.

Like Autry, Straughn got his start with the Team Takeover AAU program, which has produced several Syracuse players including current Orange Benny Williams, Judah Mintz and Justin Taylor. Before heading to George Washington, Straughn was an assistant coach at St. Joseph’s.

Straughn will join Gerry McNamara and Allen Griffin on the Syracuse bench. His hire would indicate that Autry will continue to make the DMV area a prime recruiting target under his regime.