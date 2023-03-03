Syracuse men’s basketball: John Bol Ajak to transfer after the season

We could be saying goodbye to several Syracuse Orange players on Senior Day. Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard, and Symir Torrence will all be honored before the start of the game against Wake Forest - along with a fourth person who is moving on from the program.

Forward John Bol Ajak, a redshirt junior, told Mike Waters at syracuse.com that he has decided to transfer at the end of the season. Thanks to the extra year of eligibility granted because of COVID, he can play two more seasons of college basketball elsewhere.

Ajak spent most of his Syracuse career on the sidelines, but he had one stretch of extended involvement earlier this season. Overall, JBA has played in 35 games over three years, starting one. He is averaging 1.1 points, 1.5 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game this season.

Though not exactly eye-opening stats, Ajak understood his role as a distributor when he was needed and seems to have great chemistry. During the several times I got to cover Dome games this season, I would usually see John Bol next to a teammate at their locker postgame.

Ajak finished his undergrad degree in Communications and Rhetorical Studies in December, so he should have pretty free reign on what he wants to do next. Wherever JBA decides to go next, myself and the rest of the TNIAAM staff wish him the best of luck.