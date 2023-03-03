Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Wake Forest

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange gets ready to wrap up the 2022-23 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the final regular season opponent...

Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Location: Winston Salem, NC

Students: 5,438 students who were in grade school when Sam Hartman started at Wake

The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

All hail Steve Forbes, casual outfit king.

Jim Boeheim is telling Pastner that only a real idiot is still wearing a tie these days.

Advantage: Wake Forest

Uniforms:

Wake should have gold script on these.

Syracuse better have some these ready to go tomorrow

Advantage: Syracuse

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #GoDeacs

Can’t ask for anything better.

Advantage: Wake Forest

Program pandering:

A new category where we look at the programs and see what they are trying to do to garner support from the fans.

Let’s hope the Orange win this one or it could be an awkward ceremony.....(and honestly maybe this shouldn’t have been done on Senior Day where it’s forced to a post-game slot)

Looking forward to seeing G-Mac and Hakim join the other jerseys in the Dome rafters? It looks like you'll have to wait until after the @Cuse_MBB game against Wake Forest finishes.



I was able to snap this pic earlier today. @NunesMagician pic.twitter.com/x2QoPhkZfQ — Mike Ostrowski (@MOstrowski_) March 3, 2023

Advantage: Syracuse because now if you leave early you’re saying you Gerry and Hak aren’t worth your time

Prediction:

Pain. One way or another. Pain.....Syracuse 81-78