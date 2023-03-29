Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Orange sweep weekly ACC awards

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team is the No. 1 ranked team in the country, and it turns out it’s because they have really great players.

Emma Ward was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week and Delaney Sweitzer was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 7, the conference announced on Tuesday. It’s the second time this season the Orange have swept the weekly awards.

Delaney has now earned the award three weeks in a row and four times overall. She has single-handedly won 4-of-7 Defensive POTW awards in the ACC this season.

Emma received her first Offensive POTW award with this week’s accolade. It’s the third time a Syracuse player has earned it this season with Meaghan Tyrrell receiving the first two weeks.

In total, ‘Cuse has received half (7) of the 14 combined POTW awards so far this season. No other school has more than three (Notre Dame).

Delaney finished last week with 14 combined saves and a .500 save percentage in the Stony Brook and Louisville games. Four of those saves came in the second half against the Seawolves as Delaney and the defense held them to just three second-half goals.

Emma recorded 11 combined points last week on two goals and nine assists. Her biggest contribution was having a career-high tying seven assists against Stony Brook to help propel the Orange offense to a 16-goal day and a big win.

Emma, Delaney and the Orange picked up their 12th win of the season yesterday against Cornell, and they’ll be back in action this weekend when they host the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers for Senior Day. While it’s not the final home game of the season, it is the final weekend home game, meaning it’ll be easier for families to be there in person to enjoy the festivities. The game is Saturday, April 1 at 6 PM on ACC Network Extra.