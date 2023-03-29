Syracuse men’s basketball: can the Orange switch the tempo in one off-season?

As Syracuse Orange head Adrian Autry continues his work on the recruiting trail, we continue to watch who he targets to get an idea of how Autry wants to play.

If Autry is set on returning to the “Old Syracuse” style, he’s going to need to build a roster that can defend on the perimeter and get out in transition. An aggressive defense might lead to more points against, but it should also jump-start the offense.

Looking at these adjusted tempo numbers from KenPom.com along with Syracuse’s points per game, you can see that the Orange have been able to score despite the slower pace. And it’s been a slower pace for nearly a decade, as the Orange have been outside the top 100 in the country in the category since 2014-15.

Syracuse MBB Offense Year Adjusted Tempo Rank Points per Game Year Adjusted Tempo Rank Points per Game 22-23 67.3 170 74.1 21-22 67.6 144 77.4 20-21 68.6 151 74.8 19-20 68.3 179 74.3 18-19 66.1 257 69.7 17-18 62.9 345 66.6 16-17 66.8 243 76.3 15-16 65 314 70 14-15 65.8 100 67.6 13-14 59.6 344 68 12-13 63.1 235 70.4 11-12 64.4 202 74.1 10-11 64.6 212 73.4 09-10 68.7 59 80.9 08-09 69.7 29 80.2 07-08 69.9 27 79 06-07 70.4 32 75.6 05-06 68.3 63 72.4 05-04 65.8 180 74.9 03-04 65.7 169 73.1 02-03 71 32 79.6 01-02 69.4 114 72.3

You can also see how the college game has changed. Syracuse’s adjusted tempo in 2009-10 was 68.7 which ranked 59th in the nation. In 2019-20, the Orange’s adjusted tempo was 68.3 which was 179th in the country.

It’s find to play a slow, grinding style if you’re efficient on both ends of the floor. If you’ve got a young team without a lot of proven scoring, then you might want to generate more opportunities to compensate for some inefficiency.

This year’s Final Four teams don’t play at a fast tempo, but all four rank in the top 25 in either offensive or defensive efficiency on KenPom (UConn is top 15 in both). It might be tough for the Orange to reach that level of efficiency next season, so as Autry builds for the future, playing faster might make Syracuse more competitive.