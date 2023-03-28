Syracuse men’s soccer: Miles Robinson makes his USMNT return

Syracuse Orange alum Miles Robinson made his return to the US Men’s National Team line-up last night. Robinson was back in his usual center back position as the US faced El Salvador in the CONCACAF Nations League group stage.

Robinson helped the US to a clean sheet as their 1-0 win puts them into the semi-finals to be held in June in Las Vegas. It was the first US appearance for Robinson after his torn Achilles caused him to miss the 2022 World Cup.

Miles is in the final year of his contract with MLS’ Atlanta United and he can sign a pre-contract abroad beginning on July 1st. His performance over the next few weeks could lead to a lucrative deal for the former Orange.

It was great to see @_milesrobinson_ back playing with @USMNT - congratulations Miles and we know how hard you have worked this past year to get back onto the pitch! Enjoy and keep grinding! ⚽️ https://t.co/wHbIBwGP0r — Ian McIntyre (@IanSMcIntyre) March 28, 2023

It’s not just his former head coach who was glad to see Miles back and many will be following his potential move to a bigger stage.