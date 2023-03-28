Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Cornell preview and game thread

You cannot keep the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team off the field right now.

That’s because, tonight in the JMA Wireless Dome, the Orange will be playing their third game in seven days, their sixth in 18 days and their eighth overall in the month of March when they host the Cornell Big Red for their final non-conference game of the regular season.

Opening draw is set for 6 PM and will be televised on ESPNU.

All-time series: Syracuse leads, 19-5; 11-0 in Syracuse

Last meeting: Syracuse W, 20-9 on April 12, 2022

Cornell this season: 6-3, 2-1 Ivy

The Big Red have had a solid start to the season with a 6-3 record. They began the season with a win over a common opponent with the Orange, an 18-15 win over Albany.

They also have wins over Colgate, California, Dartmouth, Columbia, and UConn. Their losses are to Stanford, Binghamton, and Princeton.

Scouting Cornell

The Big Red offense is led by Katie Castiello (27G, 6A, 33P) and Amanda Cramer (22G, 11A, 33P), who are tied for the team lead with 33 points each. Castiello leads the team in goals while Cramer, a graduate of Fayetteville-Manlius HS, leads them in assists.

Josie Vogel (19G, 6A, 25P), Maggie Pons (15G, 9A, 24P), and Shannon Brazier (13G, 1A, 14P) are the other main point-producers for the Cornell offense.

Ellie Horner has started all nine games for Cornell in goal and has an 11.58 GAA. She has a .423 save percentage and averages 7.67 saves per game.

Orange remain No. 1 in the polls

The Orange retained their No. 1 ranking in this week’s ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll. They received all 21 first-place votes this week.

The entire top-10 in this week’s poll remained unchanged from last week.