TNIAAM Reacts: What do you think about last week’s Joe Girard news?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s the last week in March and for Syracuse men’s basketball, the madness is in the roster information. With the Orange looking to possibly replace their top three scorers before next season, we wanted to know if you were surprised by Joe Girard’s transfer announcement.

Do you think Syracuse will have any transfers in the starting line-up next November? We know JJ Starling is coming so there’s a pretty good chance there will be one, but is that it?

Spring football has begun and we want to know who you have holding the top QB spot when the spring game kicks off.

The Syracuse men’s lacrosse team hasn’t had the best season, but freshman Joey Spallina has been as advertised. He’s within 20 goals of the Syracuse freshman record held by Tom Marechek, do you think he can get there?

We haven’t forgotten about the women’s teams but for this week we wanted to get your thoughts on these topics so be sure to respond and look for the results at the end of the week.