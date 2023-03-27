Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Spring Break Final Four Edition

Are you entering the transfer portal? Because there are a lot of players in the transfer portal and the Syracuse Orange are going to have to make some decisions...
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- We break down the final four.. and it ain’t great.
- Joe Girard. It’s the Joe Girard discussion.
- Being a Syracuse fan is hard lol
- We go on some crazy tangents, including “Let’s guess the NY hamlet!”
- HOMEFIELD APPAREL
- We talk about the forward roster construction and Ted Lasso!
- We dig into Judah Mintz’s decision and what happens with roster construction if he’s coming back and who’s leaving.
- Syracuse Football Spring Ball is here! What roster moves are happening? And why are there so many tight ends?
- The offensive line is 2/5 offensive at the moment... not ideal.
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.
