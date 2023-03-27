Syracuse spring sports: catching up with the Orange as March ends

We’ve been remiss in covering Syracuse Orange Olympic sports recently so let’s catch up.

Rowing

The Syracuse women opened their season by sweeping races against Rutgers, Radcliffe and Iowa. The Orange are looking for a return trip to the NCAA Championships and will be back in New Jersey next weekend for the Doc Hosea Invitational.

Syracuse’s men’s rowing team will open their season in California on April 8th and 9th. After finishing as the top collegiate team at the Head of the Charles, the Orange look poised for a strong season.

Softball-update after ND games

It’s been a tough go of it for the Orange softball team as they are currently 10-15-1 overall, 1-7-1 in ACC play. Syracuse has been hampered by offensive struggles, but maybe the spring sunshine will warm up the bats. The Orange are batting .224 as a team and have been out-scored 130-77 on the season.

Angie Ramos and Madelyn Lopez lead the team in hitting while Lindsey Hendrix has made the most starts on the mound and her complete-game victory over Notre Dame got Syracuse their 1st ACC win of 2023.

CUE THE MUSIC



A stunning play from Nichols ends the sixth inning!



⬆️7th | CUSE 5 - ND 2



https://t.co/T7Pe0OPs9S#SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/BPe8ypnPc4 — Syracuse Softball (@CuseSB) March 26, 2023

Syracuse is scheduled to host Louisville for their home opener this weekend, but we’ll see if the weather will cooperate.

Tennis

The Orange started off with nine straight wins, but have only gone 2-5 since. Syracuse spent three weeks in the top 25 earlier this season but they are currently 4-5 in ACC play. In Friday’s loss to #1 UNC, Syracuse had to forfeit one singles and one doubles match due to injury. Hopefully the Orange will be at full strength when they travel next weekend to face NC State and Wake Forest.

Track and Field

Syracuse opened the outdoor season at the Florida State and Raleigh Relays. In Tallahassee, Trei Thorogood got his season off to a fast start with a 2nd place finish in the 200m, a 3rd place finish in the 100m and as part of the 5th place 4x400m relay team with Xayvion Perkins, James Nmah, and Elijah Mallard. Perkins and Mallard were 2nd and 3rd in the 400m hurdles, while in the 110m hurdles Anthony Vasquez, Emanuel Joseph, David Peters and Naseem Smith were 3rd through 6th.

For the Syracuse women, Shaleah Colaire was 7th in the 100m hurdles and Kirstyn Schechter was 8th in the 400m hurdles.

The distance group was in Raleigh and Kevin Robertson turned in the top performance with his 4th place finish in the 3000m steeplechase. His 8:37 was a personal best by nearly 10 seconds and puts him in strong position for a spot in this year’s East Region qualifying.

Syracuse will head to the Texas Relays and Stanford Invitational next weekend.