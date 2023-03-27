Syracuse men’s basketball: Adrian Autry visits top 2024 forward

Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry visited class of 2024 four-star Donnie Freeman on Friday, according to Houston Wilson of Rivals.

Adrian Autry saw 2024 four-star Donnie Freeman today, per @houston_wilson1.



Freeman, a 6-9 forward from DC, is a consensus top 40 prospect and runs with Team Takeover.



In an interview with @On3sports in February, Freeman called Syracuse his dream school growing up. — Syracuse Basketball (@cusesigel) March 25, 2023

Freeman, a 6-foot-9 forward out of Washington (D.C.), received an offer from Syracuse back in August 2021. In an interview with On3 in February, Freeman said SU was his dream school.

“They have a history of getting players like me, Jerami Grant, Carmelo Anthony to the league,” he told Jamie Shaw. “They recruit the DMV really hard with players like Judah Mintz and Benny Williams on their roster. That was my dream school growing up, so all of that is really attractive.”

“I’m very versatile, athletic, can really do it all on the floor, but I’m still expanding my game,” he continued with On3. “I’m an improved shooter; I’ve really been working on that since the summer. I want to get to be a better ball handler, too, which will separate me from other players in the country like me.”

Freeman has used three of his five official visits. He’s been to Alabama, Iowa and Texas.

He’s in the process of planning an official visit to Syracuse, which could take place as early as next month.

Back in November 2022, Freeman announced his final five schools. That list did not include Syracuse. Among his finalists were Alabama, Iowa, Maryland, LSU and Texas. A few weeks later, Freeman re-opened his recruitment and Syracuse made its way back into the mix — and now looks to have momentum with a visit on the horizon.

On the AAU front, Freeman runs with Team Takeover.

Since taking over as head coach, Autry has been very busy on the recruiting trail. He’s visited a handful of high-profile prospects, including five-star Boogie Fland, four-star Elijah Moore, four-star Jalil Bethea and four-star Thomas Sorber. His biggest splash, of course, was landing five-star transfer JJ Starling.

Syracuse’s lone 2024 pledge is Elijah Moore, who committed to SU back in January.