BREAKING: Joe Girard leaving Syracuse men’s basketball

It seems that one way or another, Joe Girard’s time with the Syracuse Orange has come to an end.

The veteran shooting guard announced that he is entering the 2023 NBA Draft Process, joining teammate Judah Mintz. Additionally, Girard has also put his name in the transfer portal, signaling that if he chooses to return for a 5th year of college basketball, it will likely be elsewhere.

Gods Plan, Got To Believe It To See It! #BeDifferent pic.twitter.com/Q9iZ5SmCLD — Joseph Girard III (@JG3_____) March 24, 2023

The Glens Falls native was SU’s leading scorer this past season, averaging 16.4 points per game. During his four seasons with the Orange, JGIII was best known for his 3-point shooting, knocking down over 40% in his junior year and 38% as a senior. However, his subpar defense and tendency to play “hero ball” made him a polarizing figure among the Syracuse fanbase.

Girard’s overall numbers with SU are as follows:

125 games played (123 started)

37.8% from the field, 36.3% from deep

13.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists per game

1,652 career points

The Orange recently added former 5-star guard J.J. Starling from the portal. With his addition, Quadir Copeland staying put, and Mintz not 100% gone just yet, it seems that Girard might have been the odd man out of the 2023-24 starting lineup.

Thank you Joe for your four years in Syracuse, and we wish you the best as you continue your career.