Syracuse football: more roster changes for the Orange

With the start of Syracuse Orange spring football practice comes another roster update. We’ve learned that several scholarship players are not on the spring roster, but no confirmation that any have entered the transfer portal at this time.

As expected the quarterback room saw one member depart as JaCobian Morgan appears to be heading out of town. Morgan played in three games in 2020 but had been surpassed by Garrett Shrader, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and Justin Lamson.

Defensive backs Neil Nunn and Rob Hanna are not on the spring roster. Nunn has dealt with injury and off-field issues since arriving in Syracuse. Hanna had 21 tackles and a forced fumble last season, but his playing time had decreased since 2020.

On the offensive line, both Anthony Red and Garth Barclay are no longer with the Orange. Red had a lot of promise coming in out of high school and we thought he might be in the mix to make the two-deep for this Fall.

As we get official confirmation that these players are leaving we’ll try and calculate the scholarship situation. It does appear that Syracuse will have open spots to get back into the portal before summer workouts begin.