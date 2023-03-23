Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair will return next season

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team got some great news as they prepare for tomorrow night’s NIT game against Columbia.

All-ACC first-team honoree and star guard Dyaisha Fair announced that she will return to Syracuse to complete her eligibility in 2023-24. Fair made the announcement Wednesday afternoon via this tweet:

2 is back pic.twitter.com/zOGc7g08Mk — Dyaisha Fair (@DyaishaFair) March 22, 2023

Fair is averaging 20 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.4 steals per game for Syracuse. She’s a player that Felisha Legette-Jack has the confidence to make shots against opponents. Having her back next season along with Georgia Woolley, Saniaa Wilson, Kyra Wood, and Teisha Hyman (waiting on confirmation) gives the Orange a strong starting group.

In her lone season with the Orange so far in 2022-2023, Fair received the honor of being added to the Dawn Staley Award Watch List in February, which awards the top guard in Division I women’s college basketball.

Earlier this season, Fair did receive some first-round WNBA draft buzz in an earlier mock draft from The Athletic in January, so there was a legit possibility she could’ve declared for the 2023 WNBA Draft. Instead, the star guard is ready to run it back with Felisha Legette-Jack and the Syracuse program next season.

More importantly, Syracuse maintains what’s been a productive backcourt trio of Fair, Hyman, and Woolley while adding new depth including two intriguing commitments for each of the class of 2023 and class of 2024 recruitment cycles. Fair’s high-scoring offense was a big plus for Syracuse, leading to the Orange finishing third in the ACC and top-50 in the NCAA in points per game.

Syracuse will next play against Columbia on Friday evening in the Round of 16 of the 2023 Women’s National Invitation Tournament on the road, with Fair and the Orange hoping to advance to the Great Eight round for the first time since the 2011-2012 season.

Some special is brewing with this program under FLJ. With Fair officially back in the picture for Syracuse next season, the Orange keep their most productive player from this year.