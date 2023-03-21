Syracuse men’s lacrosse: St. Bonaventure preview and game thread

With the Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team coming off a bye this past weekend, it feels like its been a while since we’ve seen them in action.

It was one week ago when the Orange last took the field to defeat Hofstra, 16-8, to improve their season record to 4-4.

They’re looking to get back above .500 tonight in their first ever meeting with the St. Bonaventure Bonnies. Face-off is set for 6 PM on ACC Network Extra.

Series History: 0-0

St. Bonaventure last year: 11-4, 5-1 MAAC

St. Bonaventure this year: 1-6, 0-0 A10

Scouting St. Bonaventure

Coming off the best season in their brief, five-year program history, the Bonnies are having a terrible season in 2023.

They’re 1-6 and have gotten blown out in the majority of their games, and not even against any great teams.

They’re an offensively challenged team averaging only 8.14 goals per game and shooting only .242 percent. Their man-up is inexplicably only 2-of-19 (.105), and they average almost 20 turnovers per game (19.7). Their clearing success rate is only 70 percent.

So, you know...

The offense is led by their two most veteran pieces in attack Jake Rosa (14G, 7A, 21P) and attack Sean Westley (12G, 8A, 20P), who are the only two double-digit scorers on the team. Graduate student Austin Blumbergs (2G, 2-of-17 SH%) is a two-time all-conference performer who’s off to a brutal start this season.

The Bonnies’ two face-off specialists are Quinn Nolan (74-of-129, .574) and Aidan Smith (12-of-37, .324).

Freshman goalie Cristofero Cucciuffo has a .500 save percentage and a 12.96 GAA.