Syracuse football: Orange land commitments from the Dye twins

As the Syracuse Orange heads into spring practice, there was some news on the Class of 2024 recruiting front.

The Orange received commitments from Trashon and Travon Dye from Passaic County Technical Institute in New Jersey. Trashon is a 6’0 190 lb running back who is considered a top 75 running back in the country and is ranked 3-stars by On3 and 24/7. He committed to Syracuse over an offer from Temple.

Travon is a 6’2 200 lb athlete who is ranked 3-stars by 24/7. He plays running back and defensive line/linebacker at Passaic Tech. Last year both Dyes were selected to the First Team Defense for the New Jersey Super Football Conference Freedom Blue division.

The Dyes join Syair Torrence as 2024 commits for Syracuse. Here’s a bit more about the twins.