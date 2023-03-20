Disloyal Idiots Podcast: What does Syracuse basketball’s lineup look like in 2023?

In an era where the Syracuse Orange are not playing in the NCAA Tournament or Jim Boeheim is the head coach of the men’s basketball program, the Disloyal Idiots have some thoughts on the next season.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

New era, same Orange!

What does Gerry McNamera’s promotion really mean?

JJ Starling is now Orange!

What the heck does the roster do going into 2023?

How should Syracuse handle the upcoming gauntlet of a season?

Jim Boeheim can’t not be working for Syracuse.

Syracuse Pro Day? Syracuse Pro Day.

Women’s Lacrosse is off to the best start in program history!

