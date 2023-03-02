ACC WBB Game thread: Syracuse vs NC State

It’s time to start March Madness as the ninth-seed Syracuse Orange women (18-11, 9-9) open up ACC Tournament play against the eighth-seed NC State Wolfpack (19-10, 9-9) at 2:00 in Greensboro.
NC State won the first meeting 56-54 back on January 1st , so today’s game sets up to be another close one. Right now the Orange are battling for one of the final at-large spots in the NCAA Tournament so they need this win to keep those hopes alive.
While you wait for tip-off, check out some stories from this week:
- Dyaisha Fair’s first (and only?) year in Syracuse has been impressive
- Dom looked closer at Syracuse post-season resume
- Ajayi looked at some areas for improvement as the Orange head into today’s game
- Here’s what to watch for this afternoon
Let’s hope the Orange can get this crucial victory and keep their NCAA hopes alive!
