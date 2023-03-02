ACC WBB Game thread: Syracuse vs NC State

It’s time to start March Madness as the ninth-seed Syracuse Orange women (18-11, 9-9) open up ACC Tournament play against the eighth-seed NC State Wolfpack (19-10, 9-9) at 2:00 in Greensboro.

NC State won the first meeting 56-54 back on January 1st , so today’s game sets up to be another close one. Right now the Orange are battling for one of the final at-large spots in the NCAA Tournament so they need this win to keep those hopes alive.

Let’s hope the Orange can get this crucial victory and keep their NCAA hopes alive!