Syracuse track and field: two Orange athletes selected to NCAA Indoor Championships

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams will be represented at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships next week by two athletes. Amanda Vestri and Jaheem Hayles were selected to compete in Albuquerque, NM.

Vestri was the 16th and final selection in the women’s 5000 with a seed time of 15:42.48. This will be the senior’s 1st appearance at NCAA Indoor, but she has raced in two Outdoor and two Cross-Country Championships so she won’t be overwhelmed by the moment. NC State’s Katelyn Tuohy has the fastest seed time at 15:15.

Making his 1st NCAA Indoor Championships is sophomore hurdler Jaheem Hayles. He has the 10th fastest seed time in the 60m hurdles with his 7.68 from the ACC Championships. Hayles finished 9th in last spring’s 110m hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor Championships so he will also bring championship experience to this meet. Omotade Ojora of USC has the top seed time with a 7.53.

Both athletes will be in action on Friday March 10th. Meet coverage will be on the ESPN networks.