Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair named to All-ACC First Team, All-Defense Team

With the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (18-11, 9-9) on the cusp of its first game of the 2023 ACC Tournament, star guard Dyaisha Fair scooped up another impressive pair of achievements for this season.

On Tuesday evening, Fair became one of 10 players selected to the All-ACC First Team, the only member of the Orange selected to either of the All-ACC teams. Fair earned the sixth-most points out of all players in the conference, and also secured the last spot on the All-Defensive Team in the ACC.

In 29 games, Fair is averaging 20.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.4 steals while shooting 40% from the field, 37% from thee, and 82% from the foul line. She currently ranks second in points per game, first in three-point percentage, third in three-point field goals made per game, fourth in assists per game, and second in steals per game in the ACC.

⭐️ALL-ACC FIRST TEAM⭐️



The ACC leader in steals and second-leading scorer is also an All-ACC Defensive Team selection.



Congrats, @DyaishaFair pic.twitter.com/E9JMgnOAmv — 'Cuse Hoops (@CuseWBB) February 28, 2023

Nationally, Fair ranks 21st in the NCAAW in points per game and 38th in steals per game.

Fair is currently a top-10 finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award, which recognizes the top point guards in Division I women’s basketball, and was recently named to the Dawn Staley Award Later Season Watch List.

Her impact on the court has been productive, to say the least. Fair has played in all 29 of Syracuse’s games this season, leading the team in scoring 22 times while also finishing with the most assists on the team 18 times and the most steals 12 times.

The All-ACC nod means Fair becomes just the sixth Syracuse women’s basketball guard to earn an All-ACC team nod. With Fair’s recognition, this season becomes the eight-straight in which Syracuse has had at least one All-ACC guard on its roster.

The Orange tip-off against NC State this afternoon at 2:00 on the ACC Network,