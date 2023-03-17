 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NCAA Tournament: day two open thread

We better be back in the Big Dance next year

By Kevin M Wall
Syracuse University vs University of Montana, 2013 NCAA East Regional Playoffs Round 2 Set Number: X156288 TK4 R1 F49

We’re back for the second day of the opening round Syracuse Orange fans. Yesterday we saw the Virginia Cavaliers falter down the stretch against Furman.

We saw the Princeton Tigers knock off the Arizona Wildcats.

San Diego State actually won a first round game over a 12 seed.

Colgate somehow couldn’t make a 3 against man-to-man defense.

Now it’s back for a St. Patrick’s Day feast that’s clearly better than corned beef and hash. Will we see another top four seed go down before all the green beer is gone? Can Miami, Pitt and NC State advance today? Who ya got in the big Pitino vs Hurley battle?

Use this thread to share your thoughts throughout the day and check out some highlights from yesterday’s action

