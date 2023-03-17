TNIAAM Reacts: Your thoughts on Syracuse men’s basketball

It’s the first week of the Adrian Autry era for Syracuse Orange men’s basketball and we wanted to check and see what the Orange fans were feeling.

Only a small percentage of you wanted the Orange to head outside the staff to replace Jim Boeheim. Hopefully this signifies that fans are willing to give Autry support as he takes over the top spot on the bench.

No surprise here as many of you have expressed frustration with sticking to a single defense in this era of outside shooting. Autry hinted at playing a different style, but I’d bet we haven’t seen the last of the 2-3.

We posted this before the JJ Starling news, but some of you might have cast your votes after the Orange landed the former 5-star guard. There’s also some news that Jesse Edwards might be considering a return, but if not it’s clear where you want Autry and staff to be focused on this off-season.

Finally the positive vibes have carried over into your early enthusiasm for 2023-24. Almost 80% of you are looking for the Orange to return to the Big Dance next March.