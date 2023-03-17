Syracuse men’s basketball: packing the Jim Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker away

Now that Jim Boeheim has retired as Syracuse Orange head coach, we can wrap up some of our #fashionanalytics.
We’ll start casually and present the final Jim Boeheim 1⁄4 Zip Tracker for the 2022-23 season. Yesterday Jim told Dan Patrick that during the “....four-game losing streak I didn’t coach well and we didn’t play well. It just didn’t feel good, didn’t feel like I was doing what we needed.” He could have been referring to his choice of sideline attire because this is what he went with:
- Duke- Blue Script
- Clemson- Grey Block S
- Pitt- Grey Script
- Georgia Tech- White Block S
Unfortunate choices for those first three games and by the time he went back to the winning look of the White Block S, it had lost some mojo.
2022-23 Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker
|Color
|W-L
|Home
|Road/Neutral
|Color
|W-L
|Home
|Road/Neutral
|Blue
|6-3
|3-2
|3-1
|Grey
|5-10
|2-3
|3-7
|White
|6-2
|6-2
|0-0
|Logo
|W-L
|Home
|Road/Neutral
|Block S
|14-9
|9-5
|5-4
|Script
|2-6
|1-2
|1-4
|2003 Syracuse logo
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Boeheim 1/4 Zip Breakdown
|W-L
|Home
|Road/Neutral
|Blue Block S
|6-2
|3-1
|3-1
|Blue Script
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Grey Block S
|3-5
|1-2
|2-3
|Grey Script
|2-5
|1-1
|1-4
|Grey No Logo
|White Block S
|5-2
|5-2
|0-0
|White Script
|White 2003 Logo
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Total
|17-15
|11-7
|6-8
If you’re still reading you probably wonder what the all-time number show....well you know we wouldn’t hold out on you. In a surprising twist, the Blue Block S was the clear leader and it’s a shame that script hasn’t led to more wins when we all agree that it’s the best look.
All-Time Boeheim 1⁄4 Zip Tracker
|Boeheim 1/4 Zip
|W-L
|Boeheim 1/4 Zip
|W-L
|Blue
|17-10
|Grey
|16-20
|White
|17-11
|Black Coaches vs Cancer
|1-1
|Block S
|36-24
|Script
|12-16
|No Syracuse logo
|2-2
|2003 Syracuse logo
|1-0
|Boeheim 1/4 Zip Breakdown
|W-L
|Blue Block S
|14-5
|Blue Script
|3-5
|Grey Block S
|11-12
|Grey Script
|5-7
|Grey No Logo
|0-1
|White Block S
|11-7
|White Script
|4-4
|White No Logo
|1-0
|White 2003 Logo
|1-0
|Black Coaches vs Cancer
|1-1
|Total
|51-42
Our advice to Adrian Autry is to make sure you pay attention to the statistics and consider breaking back that 2003 logo a bit more in 2023-24.
Loading comments...