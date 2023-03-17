Syracuse men’s basketball: packing the Jim Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker away

Now that Jim Boeheim has retired as Syracuse Orange head coach, we can wrap up some of our #fashionanalytics.

We’ll start casually and present the final Jim Boeheim 1⁄ 4 Zip Tracker for the 2022-23 season. Yesterday Jim told Dan Patrick that during the “....four-game losing streak I didn’t coach well and we didn’t play well. It just didn’t feel good, didn’t feel like I was doing what we needed.” He could have been referring to his choice of sideline attire because this is what he went with:

Duke- Blue Script

Clemson- Grey Block S

Pitt- Grey Script

Georgia Tech- White Block S

Unfortunate choices for those first three games and by the time he went back to the winning look of the White Block S, it had lost some mojo.

2022-23 Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker Color W-L Home Road/Neutral Color W-L Home Road/Neutral Blue 6-3 3-2 3-1 Grey 5-10 2-3 3-7 White 6-2 6-2 0-0 Logo W-L Home Road/Neutral Block S 14-9 9-5 5-4 Script 2-6 1-2 1-4 2003 Syracuse logo 1-0 1-0 0-0 Boeheim 1/4 Zip Breakdown W-L Home Road/Neutral Blue Block S 6-2 3-1 3-1 Blue Script 0-1 0-1 0-0 Grey Block S 3-5 1-2 2-3 Grey Script 2-5 1-1 1-4 Grey No Logo White Block S 5-2 5-2 0-0 White Script White 2003 Logo 1-0 1-0 0-0 Total 17-15 11-7 6-8

If you’re still reading you probably wonder what the all-time number show....well you know we wouldn’t hold out on you. In a surprising twist, the Blue Block S was the clear leader and it’s a shame that script hasn’t led to more wins when we all agree that it’s the best look.

All-Time Boeheim 1⁄4 Zip Tracker Boeheim 1/4 Zip W-L Boeheim 1/4 Zip W-L Blue 17-10 Grey 16-20 White 17-11 Black Coaches vs Cancer 1-1 Block S 36-24 Script 12-16 No Syracuse logo 2-2 2003 Syracuse logo 1-0 Boeheim 1/4 Zip Breakdown W-L Blue Block S 14-5 Blue Script 3-5 Grey Block S 11-12 Grey Script 5-7 Grey No Logo 0-1 White Block S 11-7 White Script 4-4 White No Logo 1-0 White 2003 Logo 1-0 Black Coaches vs Cancer 1-1 Total 51-42

Our advice to Adrian Autry is to make sure you pay attention to the statistics and consider breaking back that 2003 logo a bit more in 2023-24.