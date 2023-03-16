Syracuse men’s basketball: Jim Boeheim now listed as Special Assistant to Director of Athletics

Former long-time Syracuse Orange men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim will serve as Syracuse University’s Special Assistant to the Director of Athletics, according to cuse.com.

The role is listed on Boeheim’s information page on the staff directory of the Syracuse Athletics webpage. Boeheim is listed fourth in the pecking order on the SU Athletics Administration’s main staff directory page behind SU Director of Athletics John Wildhack, Executive Assistant to Wildhack Mary Kelly, and SU Senior Deputy Athletics Director Herman Frazier.

During now-head coach Adrian Autry’s introductory press conference on Friday morning, Wildhack hinted that he would meet with Boeheim sometime this week to discuss his role within the men’s basketball program moving forward.

Boeheim served 47 years as the head coach for the Orange, beginning in the 1976-1977 season until this past season. Prior to becoming head coach, Boeheim played for Syracuse between 1963 and 1966 before transitioning to a role as an assistant coach for the program from 1969 to 1976.

Earlier on Wednesday, the team announced that Gerry McNamara was promoted as the new Associate Head Coach while assistant coach Allen Griffin will remain in his position on the Orange’s sidelines.

There are no further details as to what Boeheim’s new role as Special Assistant Director to Wildhack will entail.