Syracuse men’s basketball: Allen Griffin to remain on Adrian Autry’s staff

Just hours after promoting Gerry McNamara to Associate Head Coach, Syracuse Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon that assistant coach Allen Griffin will remain in his position for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team this season.

Griffin, who was hired as an assistant in April 2017, will serve as an assistant for new Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry. Prior to joining the Orange, he served 15 years as an assistant for St. Francis (NY), Providence, Hofstra, and Dayton. Griffin mainly focuses on developing the Orange’s big men and post players, which has included Jesse Edwards, Paschal Chukwu, and Bourama Sidibe.

“It was very important to me that we keep Allen Griffin a part of our coaching staff,” said Autry in the Wednesday press release. “He’s played a crucial role in recruiting, in developing our student-athletes as players and young men, and in our commitment to the high standards of Syracuse basketball.”

“We are thrilled that Allen will remain a key member of our basketball staff,” said Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “He has done an outstanding developing our centers, is an excellent recruiter and has a deep passion for Syracuse Basketball.”

Griffin will continue to focus on recruitment and player development for the team as he returns for his sixth season.