Syracuse men’s basketball: Gerry McNamara promoted to Associate Head Coach

The Syracuse Orange are keeping it in the family once again.

With Adrian Autry taking over as the men’s basketball head coach, Gerry McNamara will become the program’s new associate head coach.

“I appreciate the chance to continue to coach at Syracuse University and help Coach Autry build on the program’s history of success,” McNamara said in a press release. “The community has meant the world to my family and I over the years. I know as a staff we are eager to hit the ground running and get right to work.”

“Our program is fortunate to be able to have a quality coach like Gerry McNamara,” Coach Autry said. “He has symbolized the uniqueness of our program as a player and as an assistant coach. I am grateful to have him remain on our staff.”

McNamara has been on the Orange coaching staff since 2009 and has been an assistant coach since 2011. His jersey was recently retired as part of the 20th Anniversary of the 2002-03 National Championship team.

Appropriate that on 3/15 the Orange keep their 3 (G-Mac) and 15 (Autry) together on the sideline...for Allen Griffin, we’ll take his 1 for a end-of-season ranking in the near future.