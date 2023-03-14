 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syracuse men’s basketball: Symir Torrence enters the transfer portal

By Michael Ostrowski
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Syracuse Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The transfer portal giveth, and the transfer portal taketh. A few hours after the Syracuse Orange grabbed former 5-star J.J. Starling from Notre Dame, the team found out it might be losing veteran guard Symir Torrence. The Syracuse native spent the last two years with SU after beginning his college career at Marquette. He was recently honored on Senior Day.

Symir played in 61 games over the last two seasons with the Orange, averaging 12.1 minutes, 2.5 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 rebounds per game. While only earning one start in that time, Torrence earned solid rotational time and was counted on to provide defensive help.

His younger brother Syair is a Syracuse football commit in the Class of 2024.

Symir has one year of eligibility remaining - and this announcement is no guarantee that he will use his COVID year elsewhere. Other SU guards Judah Mintz and Joe Girard haven’t made official decisions on their futures yet, but if they do stick around alongside Starling, it could be a crowded room. If one or both leave, then Torrence might have incentive to return to the Orange.

Symir is the second Syracuse player to enter the portal after John Bol Ajak announced his decision earlier this month.

What are your thoughts on Symir putting his name in the transfer portal?

