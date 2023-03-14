TNIAAM Reacts: All about the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country.

Well it’s certainly been an interesting week for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program. We went from the highs of the Wake Forest win in the Dome to the heartbreak of losing in Greensboro, followed by the end of the Jim Boeheim era.

Now we want to know how you feel about the transition. Are you happy that Adrian Autry will take over the program?

What are your thoughts on Autry’s non-commitment to keeping the zone?

What should Autry have his coaching staff searching the transfer portal for?

As of today, do you feel that the Orange will be back in the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

Results will be posted at the end of the week