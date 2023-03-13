Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Selection Sadness

In an era where the Syracuse Orange are not playing in the NCAA Tournament or Jim Boeheim is the head coach of the men’s basketball program, the TNIAAP rolls on. This week the guys talked about...

The guys talk about the press conference that took place earlier this week and the weirdness it entailed.

Time to start thinking about 2023-24! What’s known, what’s unknown, what needs to change.

(Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) We look at the class of 2024 men’s basketball recruiting... all the guards.

The Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse team is one of the three best teams in the country... and it’s not even close. Let’s wait and see what happens when they play BC and UNC at the end of the campaign!

Men’s lacrosse... not so much.

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.