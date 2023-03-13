Syracuse track and field: Two Orange earn All-America honors

The Syracuse Orange indoor track and field season came to an end over the weekend in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the 2023 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Syracuse only sent two athletes to the Championships, but both returned back to the 315 with All-America honors. Senior Amanda Vestri was up first and she capped her indoor career with a 6th-place finish in the women’s 5000m. Vestri’s time of 16:30 was good enough for her best NCAA finish and first-team All-America honors.

The Orange continued their string of success in the men’s 60m hurdles. Jaheem Hayles made the most of his 1st NCAA Indoor appearance with a new PR of 7.61 which was fast enough for a 4th-place finish in the finals. Hayles also earns First-Team All-American honors and is going to be one to watch next season.

The Orange outdoor season will kick off in a couple of weeks and the hope is that Vestri and Hayles will have company at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin.