Play the TNIAAM Bracket Challenges

Selection Sunday is here and while the Syracuse Orange are unlikely to see their name flash on the screen, we are bringing back the TNIAAM Bracket Challenges.

We have set up two separate challenges for this year. There will be a NCAA Women’s Tournament Bracket and a NCAA Men’s Tournament Bracket (Password for both is Boeheim).

You are allowed one bracket per entry and you must join the group by the start of the round of 64. We will award some NunesMagician t-shirts for the winners.

We know this is normally the best time of the year for college basketball fans so we’re going to try and push some content out to help us all get through our own March Sadness.

We’ll also be actively compiling a list of teams we will root for/against. I’ll start by telling you that Colgate is a team we are rooting for and the UConn Huskies are a team we are definitely rooting against (you really owned MSG Danny Hurley).

Feel free to add your suggestions below and Good Luck to All (except Hurley of course).