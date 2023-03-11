Judah Mintz teases return to Syracuse men’s basketball

Syracuse Orange fans: I may have some very good news to share with you.

On the same day new Head Coach Adrian Autry said he hopes to have all of this year’s team back for next season, the biggest question mark of the bunch spoke up:

Judah Mintz, the freshman who narrowly missed leading the team in PPG, posted this to Instagram last night. Judging by the caption, it seems that Judah is leaning towards staying another year in ‘Cuse.

It’s not the first time Judah has used this kind of phrasing. Here’s a flashback to his commitment:

This would be a HUGE development and major confidence boost ahead of the transfer window. Not that Mintz himself would transfer - some of his teammates are far more likely to explore that option. The concern with him is that he would test the NBA waters and declare for this year’s draft. An extra year of development likely separates the Maryland native from a 1st round offer, but a 2-way deal and access to NBA training staff doesn’t sound half bad for him either.

Mintz averaged 33.3 minutes, 16.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in his rookie season. While I’m not sure that every single Orange player will return, getting Judah to stay put will take a lot of pressure off of Autry’s shoulders as he begins to take command.

Quadir Copeland also made it sound like he will be returning next season in a dotcom article, so the foundations of this past freshmen class look as if they’ll stay intact.

What are your reactions? Think I’m jumping the gun at all or is Judah really confirming what it sounds like?