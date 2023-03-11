TNIAAM Reacts: Jesse Edwards and Mike Powell have your respect

It’s been a long, strange week for the Syracuse Orange. Consider it a warm-up for summer trips to Darien Lake as we negotiate all the ups and downs and twists and turns.

We asked you if Jesse Edwards 20/20 performance against Wake Forest was the best Senior Day performance for Syracuse MBB and most of you agreed.

it’s been an up and down spring for Syracuse Lacrosse. The men are struggling but the Orange women are rolling. Each team is benefiting from strong play in net but you give the edge to Will Mark so far.

Today is the day Syracuse honors Mike Powell and we asked you where he ranked among the Powell brothers. Apologies to Casey and Ryan but the fans have spoken.